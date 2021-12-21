Troubled singer ‘to take break from work’

Home » Nation

CHINESE-AMERICAN singer, songwriter and actor Wang Leehom responded to the allegations against him by his ex-wife by saying he won’t try to defend himself any longer and was willing to take all responsibility for his divorce “after thinking the issue over and over in his mind.”

Wang apologized to his parents, ex-wife Lee Jinglei, and children on his Weibo account, promising to do his best by offering economic support to raise his three children, including transferring the ownership of a property to Lee.

He also said he “would take a break from work.”

Wang’s response came almost two days after Lee accused him of violence, multiple extramarital affairs, and frequently soliciting prostitutes during their eight years of marriage, causing an online uproar and shattering Wang’s flawless public image.

Wang spoke for the first time on Weibo late on Sunday, claiming the accusations against him by his ex-wife was not true.

The letter had gained more than 7.05 million comments and nearly 13.3 million likes.

Wang’s earlier response, slammed by netizens as beating around the bush, failed to convince a majority of readers.

Lee fought back on her Weibo account early yesterday, describing his words as a way of “gaslighting.”

Wang had announced that the couple had filed for divorce on December 15 on his Weibo account.