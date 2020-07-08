Twin panda cubs dead after illness

Home » Nation

Two giant panda cub twins have died of multiple organ failure caused by severe allergies, to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China’s Sichuan Province says.

On April 26, the two cubs, Liuliu and Shunshun, began to suffer from acute diarrhea and refused to eat. They were isolated and given a series of comprehensive treatments including routine anti-infection and nutritional support.

But they developed severe allergic reactions, including ocular proptosis, bottle jaw, swelling of the tongue and anus, and apnea.

They were temporarily out of danger after an initial series of emergent anti-allergy treatment, but they deteriorated again during follow-up treatment.

Liuliu and Shunshun, born on October 11, 2019, died on May 11 and May 20, respectively.

Allergic reactions in giant pandas occur occasionally in clinical treatment, but such severe and recurring types of allergies are very rare.

The veterinary team at the base collected samples and is working with multiple research institutions to identify the cause of the allergies and search for possible treatment.