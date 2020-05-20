Two officials sacked in Hunan over formula row

Home » Nation

TWO government officials in central China’s Hunan Province were sacked after a maternity products store promoted a protein drink as baby formula, stunting the growth of at least five children, China Central Television reported yesterday.

The owner of the Ai Ying Fang shop in Chenzhou’s Yongxing County, surnamed Liao, was under criminal investigation for fraudulently selling the protein drink Bei An Min as formula for children with milk protein allergies, the report said.

The shop has suspended operations.

Li Jianjun, a deputy head, and Cao Shishun, an official with the quality watchdog of Yongxing County, were removed from their posts, the report said.

At least five children who consumed the protein drink had malnutrition and vitamin D deficiency and were underweight, according to medical examinations.

Doctors will continue to monitor their condition and offer free medical checkups.

The protein drink, which is produced by Tianjin Deheng Science and Technology Co, commissioned by Hunan Waverock Health Industry Co, met relevant quality standards, CCTV said.