Typhoon Higos lands in Zhuhai

TYPHOON Higos, the seventh this year, made landfall in the city of Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province early yesterday, local meteorological authorities said.

Higos weakened to a tropical storm as it moved west toward the neighboring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

With a maximum wind force of 35 meters per second near its eye, Higos landed in the coastal area of Jinwan District at around 6am, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

Zhuhai has initiated a Level-I emergency response. All administrative and public institutions, enterprises and public service venues have suspended work. All shelters have opened for the public. Several ports linking Zhuhai, Macau and Hong Kong had suspended passenger entry and exit services.

China’s national observatory renewed an orange alert for Higos, which is expected to bring torrential rains to Hainan, Guangdong, and Guangxi from yesterday morning to this morning.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Water Resources yesterday raised the emergency response for flood control to level II, as heavy rainfall lashed stretches along the Yangtze River.

The upper reaches of the Yangtze River have been battered by the largest floods since 1981. The Three Gorges reservoir is expected to see an inflow of 76,000 cubic meters per second today, the highest level since the reservoir’s construction.