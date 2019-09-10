Typhoon hits hard

Home » Nation

Typhoon Lingling as affected about 455,000 people, the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday.

The typhoon, the 13th of the year, forced the relocation of over 2,800 people in the provinces of Jilin, Heilongjiang and Zhejiang, said the ministry. A total of 44 houses collapsed and over 460 were damaged, while 215,800 hectares of crops were affected by the super typhoon, causing direct economic losses of 930 million yuan (US$131 million).