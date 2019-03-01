The story appears on
Page A6
March 1, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Typhoon names finally run out of puff
Two typhoon names — Mangosteen and Rumbia — have been retired due to the significant damage they caused last year.
The Typhoon Committee, an intergovernmental body under the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific and the World Meteorological Organization, made the decision at the ongoing 51st session yesterday in Guangzhou.
Mangosteen and Rumbia, the 22nd and 18th named storms, caused extensive destruction in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018.
In China, coastal provinces including Shandong suffered from severe floods due to Typhoon Rumbia. At least 3.8 million people were affected, with six dead.
The committee started to name tropical cyclones in the northwestern Pacific and the South China Sea in 2000.
Each of the 14 members of the committee including the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Japan submitted 10 names.
Thailand and Malaysia, which picked the names Mangosteen and Rumbia, are able to offer new typhoon names.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.