Typhoon names finally run out of puff

Two typhoon names — Mangosteen and Rumbia — have been retired due to the significant damage they caused last year.

The Typhoon Committee, an intergovernmental body under the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific and the World Meteorological Organization, made the decision at the ongoing 51st session yesterday in Guangzhou.

Mangosteen and Rumbia, the 22nd and 18th named storms, caused extensive destruction in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018.

In China, coastal provinces including Shandong suffered from severe floods due to Typhoon Rumbia. At least 3.8 million people were affected, with six dead.

The committee started to name tropical cyclones in the northwestern Pacific and the South China Sea in 2000.

Each of the 14 members of the committee including the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Japan submitted 10 names.

Thailand and Malaysia, which picked the names Mangosteen and Rumbia, are able to offer new typhoon names.