US actions opposed

CHINA firmly opposes practices of the United States that undermine the interests of China and other countries with unilateral and protectionist policies.

“China has noted that the US Department of Commerce added China General Nuclear Power Corporation and its three subsidiaries to the department’s Entity List on August 13,” foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. By doing so, the United States has abused the concept of national security and the measure of export control and it hurts not only Chinese companies but also businesses of the US and beyond, Hua said.