US arms to Taiwan opposed

Home » Nation

THE mainland is firmly opposed to US arms sales to Taiwan and military contact in any form between the two sides, a mainland spokesperson said yesterday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference.

“Our stance has been consistent and clear,” he said.

The American Institute in Taiwan said that the mainland is exerting its influence on Taiwan elections. Ma said the mainland never interferes with elections on the island. “The Taiwan issue is China’s internal affairs, and it does not allow foreign interference,” he said.

Ma also said issues across the Taiwan Strait should be settled by compatriots on the two sides. “We hope that all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, can follow the general trend of history and take firm hold of the national destiny.”