Home » Nation

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday that China will always welcome foreign companies, including US companies, to invest and operate in China.

Spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the accusation by some US officials, lawmakers and media organizations that China manipulates US enterprises and forces them to abandon their values. In recent years, China’s business environment for foreign investors has continued to improve, and China has been one of the most favored investment destinations for companies from around the world for many years, Geng said.

“As for US companies, according to the latest survey data I have seen, 97 percent of surveyed US companies made profits in China, and 74 percent of the members of the American Chamber of Commerce in China plan to expand investment in China,” Geng said. “If certain US people were to be believed, could it be said that all these US companies have been forced to abandon their values, and that they were all manipulated by China?” Geng said.