The story appears on
Page A2
April 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
US destroyer’s Strait’s passage slammed
CHINA yesterday protested the passage of a US destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, asking rhetorically whether China would sail in the Gulf of Mexico as a “show of strength.”
China tracked and monitored the USS John S. McCain throughout its passage on Wednesday, Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese military’s eastern theater command, said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said US ships engaging in “provocations” “send a seriously wrong signal to the forces of Taiwan independence, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
“Would a Chinese warship go to the Gulf of Mexico to make a show of strength?” he added.
Zhang said China firmly opposed the move and Chinese forces will respond with “strict precautions and vigilance.”
The US Navy said the McCain “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 7 through international waters in accordance with international law.”
The McCain’s transit follows China’s announcement on Monday that its aircraft carrier Liaoning and associated vessels were holding drills near Taiwan meant to help it “safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.”
Meanwhile, the US Navy announced the carrier Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group reentered the South China Sea on Saturday to “conduct routine operations,” the second time the strike group has entered the strategic waterway this year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.