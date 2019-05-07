US flayed as warships sail near islands

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday expressed strong dissatisfaction over and resolute opposition to two US warships’ sailing near Chinese islands in the South China Sea.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said two US warships entered the waters adjacent to Chinese islands in the South China Sea without permission from the Chinese government.

The Chinese navy identified and verified the US warships and warned them to leave according to law. “The relevant actions of the US warships violated China’s sovereignty and undermined peace, security and good order in the relevant sea areas,” Geng said at a press briefing.

“The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to the operation, Geng added, noting that the ships had entered “without permission.”

Geng said that at present, with the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea has stabilized and been improving.

China urges the US side to stop such provocative acts, respect China’s sovereignty and security interests, and respect the efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

