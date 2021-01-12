US move on Taiwan draws flak

Home » Nation

FOREIGN Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian yesterday voiced firm condemnation of and strong opposition to the latest move by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to lift restrictions on official contact with China’s Taiwan region.

Zhao told a regular press briefing that the move seriously violates the one-China policy and the three China-US joint communiques, urging the US to follow related principles and guidelines.

Zhao pointed out that in the joint communiques, the US recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, and in this context, it has promised that the people of the US will maintain cultural, commercial and other unofficial relations with Taiwan residents.

China is unswervingly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhao said, adding that the country will never allow anyone to interfere in China’s internal affairs using issues related to Taiwan.

China will fight back against any act that could harm China’s core interests, the foreign ministry spokesperson warned.