‘US not qualified to speak on HK affairs’
THE Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday expressed firm opposition to a US congressional report that distorted facts and interfered in Hong Kong affairs.
Before pointing fingers at Hong Kong affairs, the United States should first reflect on itself on how US police enforce the law at home and how the country acts against law and reason abroad, a spokesperson of the office said in a statement.
US politicians are not qualified to talk about international rules, to smear and attack the Hong Kong Police Force and to make irrepressible remarks on Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said.
Over the past seven months, anti-China politicians in the United States have played a disgraceful role in stirring up troubles in Hong Kong and the latest report is another evidence of US meddling in Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said.
Hong Kong affairs are entirely China’s internal affairs and there is no need for any external force to dictate things to Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.
The commissioner’s office will support the Chief Executive in leading the HKSAR government to govern in accordance with law, support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong judicial bodies in severely punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.
