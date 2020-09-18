US official’s Taiwan visit ‘buoys separatists’

Home » Nation

CHINA will make a “necessary response” to a visit by US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach to Taiwan, and has lodged a complaint with Washington, the foreign ministry said yesterday ahead of his arrival.

Krach, who arrived in Taipei yesterday for a three-day visit, is in Taiwan for a memorial service on Saturday for former leader Lee Teng-hui, who was the chairman of the Kuomintang from 1988 to 2000 and had openly advocated “Taiwan Independence.”

Krach, the highest-level State Department official to visit the island in decades, is to meet Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials.

His visit follows a trip in August by US Health Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-level US Cabinet official to visit since the US switched formal relations from Taiwan to China in 1979.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China has lodged “stern representations” with Washington about Krach’s trip. “China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan. This position is clear and consistent,” he said.

Krach’s visit to Taiwan severely violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, encourages the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, and undermines China-US ties as well as cross-Strait peace and stability, Wang said. “We urge the US side to fully recognise the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue,” Wang said. “China will make a necessary response depending on how the situation develops.”

Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council also expressed opposition to the visit.

The Chinese mainland has a firm will, full confidence and sufficient capabilities to defeat any interference by foreign forces and any secessionist attempt for “Taiwan independence” in any form, the office’s spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang told reporters, urging the US and the Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan to stop any actions that may harm cross-Straits relations and jeopardize the interests of Taiwan compatriots.

Krach is also likely to hold at least some form of trade talks during his trip, though details have not been announced.

Taiwan has long sought a free trade deal with the United States, but Washington has complained about barriers to access for US pork and beef. Taiwan said that was for health reasons, especially with concern over mad cow disease and additives.

However, late last month, Tsai said the government could ease restrictions on pork and beef imports, allowing in US pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness, and allow in US beef from cattle more than 30 months old.

But this has run into objections. Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, last weekend began collecting signatures for a referendum to block the pork imports, saying ractopamine was a health threat.

Relations between China and the United States have nosedived in recent months.

Ahead of Krach’s arrival, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft had lunch on Wednesday with Taiwan’s top official in New York.

Craft said her lunch with James K J Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, at an outdoor restaurant on Manhattan’s East Side was the first meeting between a top Taiwan official and a United States ambassador to the UN.