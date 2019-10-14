US senator in HK slammed for backing violent protesters

Home » Nation

OFFICE of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday expressed indignation over the ludicrous remarks made by US Senator Ted Cruz in Hong Kong, warning him to “stop running amok on China’s land.”

Cruz told blatant lies without conscience, staged political shows in Hong Kong, acted as a cheerleader for the violent extremists, and arbitrarily pointed fingers at Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs as a whole, said the spokesperson of the commissioner’s office.

“We express strong indignation over and condemn Cruz’s remarks, which have openly trampled upon international law and basic norms governing international relations,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson pointed out that Cruz claimed he had not seen violence on the part of the protesters while there is ironclad evidence of extremist violence constantly carried out by black-clad rioters. He also shamelessly accused the Hong Kong police, who have enforced the law with utmost restraint despite the immense pressure, of “brutality and oppression.” “Such clumsy attempts at mud-slinging show no sense of justice or morals at all and are simply disgusting.”

Moreover, Cruz glossed over the rioters’ unbridled actions of defying the rule of law and threatening public safety with the aim of seizing jurisdiction with violent means and destroying “one country, two systems,” said the spokesperson.

The US senator glorified the rioters’ actions as “stand(ing) up for human rights and democracy,” and fired malicious allegations against the Chinese government and the SAR government, said the spokesperson, adding “such evil intentions and despicable tactics can fool no one in the world.”

“It is exactly because foreign forces have eagerly acted as the mouthpiece and umbrella for the violent extremists that the rioters in Hong Kong are emboldened to violate the law, and it is exactly because these forces have colluded with anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong that we are seeing the heartbreaking chaos here.

“All Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots are resolutely against provocation by lying politicians like Cruz, and are rock-firm in defending our national sovereignty and security and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability,” the spokesperson said.

“We urge Cruz and his ilk to take off their black clothes and remove their black hand from Hong Kong affairs. China’s territory is not somewhere they can run wild,” said the spokesperson.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive’s Office also said the senator’s remarks that he had not seen protesters’ violence was “indeed baffling.”

A spokesman of the Office of the Chief Executive said in a statement while they respect the freedom of speech of foreign politicians, they consider that comments should be based on facts. For months rioters in Hong Kong smashed metro stations, set fires to shops, assaulted police with fire bombs and beat up residents who uttered different political views.

Yesterday evening, a police officer was injured after a rioter slashed his neck with a sharp object in an escalation of violence against the police.

The spokesman said that “everyone can see from media reports that violent protesters conducted violent and vandalistic acts on many occasions in Hong Kong in recent months.”

“It is indeed baffling for Mr Cruz to say that he had not seen protesters’ violent acts,” it said. “Before expressing their views, foreign politicians should put thought into the actions they would have taken if the same situation happened in their own country, instead of criticizing Hong Kong irresponsibly or even expressing support or endorsement in any form for violent acts,” said the statement.