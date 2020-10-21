US targets 6 Chinese entities

Home » Nation

THE United States on Monday said it blacklisted two Chinese men and six Chinese entities for having dealt with Iranian shipping company Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and, in some cases, helping it to evade US sanctions.

The US State Department named the entities as Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd, Reach Shipping Lines, Delight Shipping, Gracious Shipping, Noble Shipping, and Supreme Shipping. It also said it had targeted Eric Chen, also known as Chen Guoping, chief executive of Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd, and Daniel Y He, also known as He Yi, the company’s president.

As a result of being put on the US Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals list, the assets of the entities and individuals falling under US jurisdiction are frozen.