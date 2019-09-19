The story appears on
September 19, 2019
US urged to avoid hurting ties over Taiwan
CHINA yesterday urged the United States to properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid damaging China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang was responding to reports saying the US Vice-President Mike Pence canceled meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare after the Pacific nation broke “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan on Monday.
“Based on the one-China principle, China has established official diplomatic relationships with 178 countries around the world,” Geng said, adding China highly appreciates the Solomon Islands’ recognition of the one-China principle while cutting ties with Taiwan authorities.
“The US established formal diplomatic ties with Beijing in 1979 based on a consensus on the one-China principle,” he said. “It is in no position to make carping comments on the important decision which the Solomon Islands has made by itself as an independent sovereign state to establish a diplomatic relationship with China. If the US is really caring about the Pacific nation, it should do practical things that could help improve the economy and livelihood of the people there, not wielding the threat of sanction and grossly interfering in the island nation’s internal affairs,” said Geng.
