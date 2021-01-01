Advanced Search

January 1, 2021

US warships’ Strait sailing draws flak

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 January 1, 2021 | Print Edition

A CHINESE military spokesperson yesterday voiced resolute opposition to the sailing of two United States warships through the Taiwan Strait.

“The move by the US warships has sent a wrong signal to separatist elements advocating ‘Taiwan independence’ and seriously endangered peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

Two US destroyers — USS John S McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur — sailed through the Taiwan Strait in formation yesterday. In response, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent naval and air forces to track and monitor them throughout the process.

This was another act of provocation by the US after a US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on December 18, Wu noted.

“The PLA will always be on alert and ready to deal with all threats and provocations to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Nation
