US$115.7b worth of deals signed at Smart China Expo

A TOTAL of 530 projects involving 816.9 billion yuan (US$115.7 billion) of investment were signed during the 2019 Smart China Expo that kicked off in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality yesterday.

Among the projects, 89 were signed at the expo and 441 were signed outside the venue of the expo. The projects cover areas including 5G technology, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The contracts involve partners from different places in China and countries including Britain, Germany and Singapore.

The four-day expo has attracted representatives including heads of international organizations, academics and high-level enterprise officials from nearly 60 countries and regions, and more than 800 domestic and foreign enterprises.

Themed “Smart technology: empowering economy, enriching life,” the expo consists of various conferences, exhibition, contests and forums. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the expo.

Currently, the modern information technology with the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence as the representatives changes rapidly, Xi said in the letter.

The robust advance of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industry transformation, and fast growth of the intelligent industry have brought significant and far-reaching influence on the economic development, social progress and global governance, Xi noted.

Xi stressed that China has paid close attention to the development of the intelligent industry, accelerated digital industrialization and industry digitalization, and pushed forward deep integration of the digital economy and real economy.

Xi said China is willing to work with the international community to create the age of intelligence and share intelligent achievements.

The expo has set up several scenarios, covering fields of smart travel mode, medical care, education and home, outlining a whole picture of the future life.

Pony Ma, CEO of China’s Internet giant Tencent, said China’s smart industry has expanded from the economic field to the daily life and government affairs. “It has begun to cover all aspects of life.”

More than 20 new technologies and products will be released at the expo.