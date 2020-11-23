Advanced Search

November 23, 2020

US$152m gambling case busted

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 23, 2020 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Sichuan Province have busted a cross-border gambling case involving 1 billion yuan (US$152 million).

Police said that in March 2018, a suspect surnamed Chen recruited Chinese technicians to work in Cambodia to develop gambling software.

At the end of the same year, after the software was put into operation, some suspects induced gamblers in China online.

Some provided top-up settlement for gamblers.

They formed a large cross-border online gambling criminal gang, with all members aged under 30.

In April this year, police obtained information that the gang would return to China for new crime schemes.

From April 20 to 27, police nabbed 22 principal members of the gang in Hunan, Chongqing, Shanghai and Guangdong.

They seized illicit money worth over 3 million yuan and a large number of properties.

