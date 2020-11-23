The story appears on
Page A6
November 23, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
US$152m gambling case busted
Police in southwest China’s Sichuan Province have busted a cross-border gambling case involving 1 billion yuan (US$152 million).
Police said that in March 2018, a suspect surnamed Chen recruited Chinese technicians to work in Cambodia to develop gambling software.
At the end of the same year, after the software was put into operation, some suspects induced gamblers in China online.
Some provided top-up settlement for gamblers.
They formed a large cross-border online gambling criminal gang, with all members aged under 30.
In April this year, police obtained information that the gang would return to China for new crime schemes.
From April 20 to 27, police nabbed 22 principal members of the gang in Hunan, Chongqing, Shanghai and Guangdong.
They seized illicit money worth over 3 million yuan and a large number of properties.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.