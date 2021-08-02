US$155m in flood aid for Henan

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management have earmarked 1 billion yuan (US$155 million) from the central natural-disaster relief fund to support disaster relief and reconstruction in the flood-hit Henan Province.

The funding will mainly be spent on the relocation and living assistance of those people affected by the floods, as well as reconstruction of damaged buildings.

To support flood relief and protect grain security, 600 million yuan of agricultural-production and water-conservancy relief has also been allocated.

The money will be used for restoring agricultural production, replanting crops, buying materials for the resumption of production, and repairing water-conservancy projects.