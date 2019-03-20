Underwater relic protection law revised

Home » Nation

The Ministry of Justice yesterday began seeking public opinions on a draft revision to the regulation on the protection of underwater cultural heritage.

The draft adds prohibitive provisions and restrictive measures for underwater cultural heritage protection.

With reference to the Convention on the Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage enacted by UNESCO in 2001, the revised regulation strictly prohibits salvaging underwater cultural relics for commercial purposes. The draft also specifies the procedure, time limit and other details in issuing permits for underwater archeological activities.

Content regarding the utilization of such cultural relics has also been added. The revised regulation was published on the ministry’s website, with the public consultations to be held until April 18.