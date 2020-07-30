The story appears on
Page A3
July 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
University fires professor for organizing illegal meet
THE governing council of the University of Hong Kong has decided to dismiss associate professor Benny Tai Yiu-ting, an organizer of the 2014 illegal “Occupy Central” movement, at a meeting on Tuesday.
The decision, made after a vote of 18 to two, reversed a previous report by the senate of the university to keep the position of Tai, which said his involvement in the movement, while damaging the reputation of the university and proved to be misconduct, should not be the reason for dismissal.
The university will stop paying salaries and benefits to Tai, based on the latest decision. Tai was sentenced to 16 months in prison after being convicted for offenses including incitement to committing public nuisances in April 2019.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.