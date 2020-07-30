University fires professor for organizing illegal meet

Home » Nation

THE governing council of the University of Hong Kong has decided to dismiss associate professor Benny Tai Yiu-ting, an organizer of the 2014 illegal “Occupy Central” movement, at a meeting on Tuesday.

The decision, made after a vote of 18 to two, reversed a previous report by the senate of the university to keep the position of Tai, which said his involvement in the movement, while damaging the reputation of the university and proved to be misconduct, should not be the reason for dismissal.

The university will stop paying salaries and benefits to Tai, based on the latest decision. Tai was sentenced to 16 months in prison after being convicted for offenses including incitement to committing public nuisances in April 2019.