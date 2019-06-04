Unlocking the secrets of ancient wheat

Home » Nation

Chinese scientists have sequenced the whole genome of 3,800-year-old wheat seeds unearthed from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, decoding the food crop’s route into China.

Four Chinese institutes jointly conducted the research.

The scientists extracted DNA from seven ancient wheat seeds discovered from Xiaohe and Gumugou cemeteries in Xinjiang, which is an essential geographic intersection between the East and the West.

Cui Yinqiu, a professor with the School of Life Sciences in Jilin University who’s involved in the research, said the well-preserved seeds randomly selected from the archeological sites have a genomic similarity with wheat currently grown in southwest China.

The scientists proposed that the common wheat dispersed from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in west China to the Yangtze River valley in central and eastern China. The research provided detailed information on the origin, dispersal and genetic improvement of the cultivation of present-day wheat.

It was published in the latest issue of the science journal The Plant Journal.