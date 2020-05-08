The story appears on
Page A6
May 8, 2020
Unmanned submersible finishes task
China’s unmanned submersible, Qianlong 2, has completed its expedition mission in the southwest Indian Ocean, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences yesterday.
Qianlong 2 was developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the CAS.
The voyage in the southwest Indian Ocean was its first mission after technical upgrading.
The upgraded version of Qianlong 2 has more endurance and the ability to collect near-bottom water samples.
It has made four dives in typical hydrothermal areas of the southwest Indian Ocean and obtained high-quality data of the seabed, including 3D topography, turbidity, methane and magnetic data, which will provide support for the exploration of polymetallic sulfide resources in China.
