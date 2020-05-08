Unmanned submersible finishes task

Home » Nation

China’s unmanned submersible, Qianlong 2, has completed its expedition mission in the southwest Indian Ocean, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences yesterday.

Qianlong 2 was developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the CAS.

The voyage in the southwest Indian Ocean was its first mission after technical upgrading.

The upgraded version of Qianlong 2 has more endurance and the ability to collect near-bottom water samples.

It has made four dives in typical hydrothermal areas of the southwest Indian Ocean and obtained high-quality data of the seabed, including 3D topography, turbidity, methane and magnetic data, which will provide support for the exploration of polymetallic sulfide resources in China.