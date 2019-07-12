‘Unwarranted accusations’ in UN letter

Home » Nation

CHINA refuted a letter, signed by 22 nations, criticizing China’s policy in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The letter, addressed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, disregards the facts, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said yesterday.

“It has slandered and smeared China with unwarranted accusations, flagrantly politicized human rights issues and grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs,” Geng said.

China has lodged solemn representations with the countries, Geng said, urging them to respect the facts, abandon prejudice, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop politicizing human rights issues and using the issue of Xinjiang to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

Geng stressed that Xinjiang issues were totally China’s internal affairs, which were related to China’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. “The Chinese government and Chinese people have the most say on Xinjiang issues and cannot be interfered by any country or external forces.”

Geng said Xinjiang had not had a terrorist incident for more than two years due to a series of anti-terrorism and de-extremization measures, including the establishment of vocational education and training centers, and people of all ethnic groups had sincerely supported the government’s policy.

China has invited diplomats, media outlets, experts and scholars from various countries to visit Xinjiang, he said.