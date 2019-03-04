Up, up and away with flights on time

Home » Nation

THE on-time rate of flights in China hit 80.13 percent last year, the best in nearly 10 years, according to the head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The country’s civil aviation sector has also registered more than 70 million hours of safe flights, said Feng Zhenglin. He made the statement in his capacity as a CPPCC member on the sidelines of its annual session yesterday.

The CAAC will continue to improve airport on-time performance, availability of paperless flight services and in-flight Wi-Fi, and complaint handling, Feng said.

China is now the world’s second-largest civil aviation market. The country handled 610 million air passenger trips in 2018, with the figure expected to reach 680 million this year.

According to the forecast of the International Air Transport Association, China will become the world’s largest civil aviation market between 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Beijing Daxing International Airport will be put into operation before September 30, Feng announced.

Construction of the airport’s main body is finished, and inner decoration and electromechanical equipment installation and testing are under way. All the work will be completed by June 30. The airport is ready for operation as it has completed flight checks, Feng said.

He added that the airport will connect “seamlessly” with subway and high-speed railways. The new airport sits at the junction of Beijing’s southern Daxing District and Langfang, a city in Hebei Province.

It is expected to handle 45 million passengers annually by 2021 and 72 million by 2025.