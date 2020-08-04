Urumqi opens all farmers’ markets

Home » Nation

ALL farmers’ markets in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have been reopened with intensified COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Due to the large flow of people, these markets are deemed key areas for COVID-19 prevention and control, and Urumqi has adopted strengthened precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus, according to Zhong Meiwen, deputy head of Urumqi’s market regulation administration.

Personnel entering the markets are required to carry proof of negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test results and undergo body temperature screening.

Daily visits will be capped and nucleic acid tests will be conducted once a week for all staff and vendors.