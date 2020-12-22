Vaccinations to build herd immunity

Home » Nation

CHINA will erect an immunity barrier against COVID-19 via high vaccination rates, an immunization expert said.

Wang Huaqing, chief expert on the immunization program at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said yesterday that research indicates the herd immunity threshold for novel coronavirus is about 70 percent.

Key population groups are receiving the vaccination first, which will later be expanded to other groups in the country, Wang said, adding that an immunity barrier is established when vaccination rates are sufficiently high.

Clinical trials and emergency inoculations so far have shown that China’s COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, said Zheng Zhongwei, an official with the National Health Commission and head of a national working group for vaccine development.

China has already conducted nearly 1 million emergency inoculations. He noted that such vaccinations were given on a voluntary, informed basis and in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Some minor adverse reactions have been reported, but no serious side effects have occurred, said Zheng. Over 60,000 recipients of China’s vaccines have traveled overseas to high-risk areas.