August 12, 2019
Versace sorry for getting cities wrong
ITALIAN fashion house Versace apologized yesterday in China for selling T-shirts that it said attached incorrect country names to cities, after arousing fury on social media for challenging China’s territorial integrity.
Versace did not identify the T-shirt in its own post on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media site, but the Global Times newspaper said the item mislabeled Hong Kong and Macao as countries.
The apology came after a Chinese actress cut her ties with the company, saying the clothing was suspected of harming China’s sovereignty.
The studio for Yang Mi, who had been a brand ambassador for Versace, said in a Weibo post that it had sent notice to Versace to terminate their contract.
“The motherland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacred and inviolable,” the studio’s statement read in part.
Versace said the shirts had been removed from all sales channels on July 24 and destroyed.
“It’s our company’s negligence and we express deep apology for the impact it caused,” it said on Weibo.
“Versace reiterates that we love China and resolutely respect China’s territory and sovereignty.”
