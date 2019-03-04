The story appears on
Page A3
March 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Veterans are a high priority
CHINA is drafting a law on the welfare of military veterans and may submit it to the top legislature for deliberation in the second half of 2019, a minister said yesterday.
Sun Shaocheng, minister of veterans affairs, said the legislation, together with a guideline on strengthening the work of veterans affairs, are the priority in a package of laws and regulations to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of veterans.
China set up the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in March 2018 as part of a sweeping institutional restructuring.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.