Veterans are a high priority

CHINA is drafting a law on the welfare of military veterans and may submit it to the top legislature for deliberation in the second half of 2019, a minister said yesterday.

Sun Shaocheng, minister of veterans affairs, said the legislation, together with a guideline on strengthening the work of veterans affairs, are the priority in a package of laws and regulations to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of veterans.

China set up the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in March 2018 as part of a sweeping institutional restructuring.