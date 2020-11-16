Vibrant cooperation to manage pandemic emerging

Home » Nation

As a series of virtual meetings among the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan and the South Korea drew to a close yesterday, the prospect of even more vibrant cooperation is emerging. That would enable the region to manage the coronavirus pandemic more effectively and boost economic recovery.

In times of adversity — financial crisis, major natural disasters, and the onslaught of COVID-19 — East Asian countries have always stood together and looked out for each other. The Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19 was held in April. The active implementation of the summit’s outcomes has bolstered the region’s response to the virus, leading to a comparatively low infection rate.

As the world is facing a second wave of infections, hopes are being laid on the development of vaccines. The ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies was officially launched this week during the 37th ASEAN Summit.

What’s also worth noting is that four Chinese vaccines are currently in Phase III clinical trials, and China is collaborating with a number of countries on the research and development, production and procurement of vaccines. China has joined COVAX, a United Nations-backed global facility to ensure effective and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, and is ready to advance international vaccine cooperation.

“East Asian countries supported each other with medical supplies and shared relevant experience and technologies, which proved through facts and actions that multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation are the most effective ways to deal with the pandemic,” said Cao Jing, deputy secretary-general of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat.

Despite disruptions caused by COVID-19, China’s trade with ASEAN, Japan and the South Korea all held basically steady in the first three quarters.

In the January-September period, China-ASEAN trade reached US$481.81 billion, up 5 percent year on year, making ASEAN China’s largest trading partner. China’s industry-wide foreign direct investment in ASEAN topped US$10.72 billion, jumping 76.6 percent year on year.

Countries in the region are working on the establishment of a network of “fast tracks” and “green lanes” in a phased manner to facilitate the flows of people and goods.