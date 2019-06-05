Vice premier backs Delta integration

Home » Nation

CHINESE Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for greater efforts to integrate the Yangtze River Delta region, with the focus on high-quality development.

Efforts should also be taken to break new ground in opening-up, said Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a meeting in Shanghai.

The Yangtze River Delta region covers Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Last November, the integration and coordinated development of the area was made a national strategy. This was announced by President Xi Jinping at the opening of the first China International Import Expo.

Han stressed institutional innovation to promote high-level opening-up and reform, sharpening the region’s competitive edge in international cooperation.

“Institutional innovation can push for high-level opening-up, which in turn forces us to implement higher-level reform,” Han said. “It is an effective way to lift the strength of the region in international competition and collaboration.”

He underlined efforts to accelerate the construction of the expanded area of the Shanghai pilot free trade zone, optimize institutions and mechanisms to stimulate innovation among market entities, make breakthroughs in key and core technologies, and enhance the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

Han also called for building an integrated transport system and prioritizing environmental protection and green development.

The Yangtze River Delta region takes up only one-26th of China’s territory and one-sixth of its population but creates almost one-fourth of the country’s gross domestic product.

Last year, freight trains made a record 1,127 trips from the Yangtze River Delta to Europe and Central Asia on 14 routes, according to Shanghai Railway Bureau. It marked a yearly increase of more than 47 percent.

To reflect the strategic importance of the region, China unveiled a three-year (2018-2020) plan for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region last year.

It maps out potential regional collaborations in areas such as infrastructure construction, scientific innovation, industrial development, environment and market systems.

As a result, cities in the region have geared up for integrated development.

Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong said cooperation mechanisms will be further improved in public services such as pension services, medical and health services, human resources and social welfare in the region.

Last month, the World Bank approved a US$200 million loan to support green urban investments in the region. This will help launch and operate the Shanghai Green Urban Financing and Services Co which will focus on sectors of water, wastewater and solid waste management.

The project will bring innovative solutions to help China meet its environmental investment needs and achieve its climate targets under its nationally determined contribution.

Cultural studies should also be part of the efforts to accelerate coordinated growth in the region, experts from the Shanghai Academy of Social Science said.