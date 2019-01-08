Victory in campaign against Lhasa destitution

Home » Nation

CHINA’S plateau city Lhasa has announced that some 44,000 people were taken off the poverty list last year, signaling victory in its campaign against destitution.

A total of 44,439 people lived below the poverty line, defined as per capita annual income of 2,300 yuan (US$335) at 2010 prices, in Lhasa, capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Through creating jobs, relocation from less-inhabitable places, education funding and social welfare programs, residents are now better off, said Pi Zhishuai, deputy director of the Lhasa poverty reduction office.

Lhasa spent more than 9.3 billion yuan in creating jobs by developing modern farming, craft-making and other industries. Another 1.4 billion yuan was spent on financing resettlement in more habitable places.