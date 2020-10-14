The story appears on
Page A10
October 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Victory over poverty
North China’s Shanxi Province has lifted its entire poor population out of poverty.
A total of 21,600 people registered as impoverished in the province shook off poverty this year, said the provincial poverty alleviation and development office.
Since the beginning of this year, local authorities have taken poverty relief measures targeted at the poor, providing assistance to everyone in need, said Zhang Jiancheng, vice director of the office.
In 2020, local authorities provided public service jobs to over 6,000 people who were unemployed or battling poverty.
In 2014, 3.29 million people and 7,993 villages in Shanxi were termed poor. China has vowed to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of 2020.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.