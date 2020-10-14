Victory over poverty

Home » Nation

North China’s Shanxi Province has lifted its entire poor population out of poverty.

A total of 21,600 people registered as impoverished in the province shook off poverty this year, said the provincial poverty alleviation and development office.

Since the beginning of this year, local authorities have taken poverty relief measures targeted at the poor, providing assistance to everyone in need, said Zhang Jiancheng, vice director of the office.

In 2020, local authorities provided public service jobs to over 6,000 people who were unemployed or battling poverty.

In 2014, 3.29 million people and 7,993 villages in Shanxi were termed poor. China has vowed to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of 2020.