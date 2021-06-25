The story appears on
Page A8
June 25, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Virtual lab to probe climate, weather
Chinese researchers will use a virtual laboratory to simulate climate, environmental, ecological, Earth and space weather systems, and to predict and mitigate natural weather disasters.
An Earth-system numerical simulation facility, the EarthLab was unveiled on Wednesday in Beijing. It is expected to become fully operational and open to universities and researchers across the world in 2022, according to the main developer, the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The Earth system is extremely large and complex, and traditional theories and observations are too limited to meet the overall requirements of scientific researchers, said Zhang He, an EarthLab researcher at the institute, adding the simulation device will help improve the accuracy of climate prediction.
The EarthLab is the country’s first comprehensive virtual laboratory for the simulation of the physical climate system, environmental system, ecological system, solid earth system and space weather system as a whole with a high-performance scientific computing platform.
Many countries such as the United States have already built similar simulation facilities. The EarthLab will also support greenhouse gas accounting and future warming estimates.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.