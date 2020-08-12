Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

August 12, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Virus found on packaging

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2020 | Print Edition

AUTHORITIES in China have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian, which recently battled a surge of cases, a local government said yesterday.

The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in the eastern Shandong Province.

The Yantai City government said in a statement the seafood was from an imported shipment that landed at Dalian but did not say where it originated.

In July, customs officers in Dalian, a major port in the northeastern province of Liaoning, found the coronavirus in the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador, and China then suspended imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.

Some of the seafood that the three Yantai companies bought had been processed for export, while the rest had been kept in cold storage and has not entered the market, the Yantai government said.

Authorities had sealed off the goods, the city government said. Everyone who handled the goods was under quarantine and have tested negative for the coronavirus, it said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿