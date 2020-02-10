Virus toll tops 800 but new infections fall

Home » Nation

THE death toll from a coronavirus outbreak rose to 813 yesterday, as Chinese authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.

Many of China’s teeming cities have almost become empty and quiet during the past two weeks as the government ordered virtual lockdowns, canceled flights, closed factories and shut schools.

Even today, a large number of workplaces and schools will remain closed and many white-collar employees will work from home.

China’s cabinet said yesterday it would coordinate with transport authorities to ensure the smooth return to work of employees in key industries such as food and medicines.

The State Council’s special coronavirus group also said workers should return in “batches,” rather than all at once, in order to reduce infection risks.

China’s ambassador to Britain described the newly identified virus as “the enemy of mankind” in an interview with BBC television yesterday, but added it “is controllable, is preventable, is curable.”

“At this moment it’s very difficult to predict when we are going to have an inflection point,” Liu Xiaoming said. “We certainly hope it will come soon, but the isolation and quarantine measures have been very effective.”

The National Health Commission recorded 89 more deaths on Saturday. Among these, 81 were in Hubei Province.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 37,198, NHC data showed.

New infections recorded the first drop since February 1, falling back below 3,000 to 2,656 cases. Of those, 2,147 cases were in Hubei.

New confirmed cases outside Hubei have fallen for five consecutive days, according to the NHC.

A total of 509 new confirmed cases were reported on Saturday outside Hubei, about 42.8 percent lower than the number on Monday, said Mi Feng, an NHC spokesperson.

The new confirmed case figures for these provinces were 890 (on Monday), 731 (Tuesday), 707 (Wednesday), 696 (Thursday) and 558 (Friday).

“It shows that the joint prevention and control mechanism incorporating different regions in the country as well as strict management are taking effect,” Mi said.

The virus has also spread to at least 27 countries and regions, infecting over 330 people.

Authorities had told businesses to tack up to 10 extra days on to holidays that had been due to finish at the end of January and some restrictions continued.

Gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said yesterday it had asked staff to continue working from home until February 21.

Several provinces and cities, including Shanghai, have shut schools until the end of February.