Visitors impressed by Xinjiang’s ethnic harmony and prosperity

Alsayed Mahmoud Al-Sharif, first deputy speaker of Egypt’s House of Representatives, carefully wrote down his mobile phone number and gave it to the CEO of a company based in Urumqi, capital city of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

“Please remember to contact me,” he said.

Al-Sharif is not the only person astonished by the fully automated operation of the private company focusing on plastic foil production.

Around 200 representatives of 50 political parties from nearly 30 countries attended a meeting aiming to showcase China’s ethnic policy in Xinjiang.

Before the meeting, through visiting the grand bazaar downtown, an Islamic institute, mosques, neighborhood committees and enterprises under the Belt and Road Initiative, they were able to observe the landlocked region more directly.

Their arrival at an activity building of the residential community named Guyuanxiang coincided with enthusiastic dancing and singing by local residents, including Uygur and Han people.

“I can tell how happy and comfortable they are from their smiling faces and hopeful expressions,” said Marwan Sudah from Jordan.

He said that people and media making false and biased remarks concerning China’s governance of Xinjiang should face objective facts.

Chandra Prakash Mainali, chief of the Communist Party of Nepal (Marxist-Leninist), also said he was impressed by the different ethnic people’s hospitality and friendship, stressing this has exceeded his expectations and imagination.

Peruvian Communist Party member Luis Alberto Villanueva Carbajal said he believes substantial improvement of people’s livelihood correlates with the harmonious coexistence of different ethnic groups.

“It is not easy for China, a vast country with complex situations, to achieve both,” he added.

Last year, the per capita disposable income of Xinjiang’s rural and urban residents increased by 8.4 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.

Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said it is a common task for governments and political parties from across the globe to properly handle ethnic relations and facilitate national unity.

Aizaz Asif from Pakistan said: “As a Muslim, I am pleased to see Muslims here worshipping inside tidy mosques and Islamic institutes.”

Respect for ethnic diversity and commitment to protecting ethnic tradition is the reason behind China’s successful ethnic policy, he added.

Hosting 150 million tourists last year, up 40 percent from 2017, Xinjiang has witnessed enhanced security, stability and openness.

Markovic Predrag from the Socialist Party of Serbia said the region’s skyscrapers and innovation enterprises demonstrate the CPC’s balanced consideration of developing both coastal and inland areas.

Aleksei Leskin, Central Committee member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, added: “Only through unity and solidarity can we become stronger.”