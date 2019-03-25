The story appears on
Page A6
March 25, 2019
Voluntary donation of organs rises
China recorded 23,219 cases of voluntary organ donations, with 64,087 organs donated, from 2010 to the end of February this year, official figure showed on Saturday.
Since China made posthumous voluntary donation the only legitimate source of organs in 2015, the country saw an annual increase of over 20 percent in donation cases, said Huang Jiefu, director of the China National Organ Donation and Transplantation Committee.
“China has developed a nationwide system of voluntary organ donation and achieved healthy and sustainable development in the area,” said Huang at a biotech innovation conference in Guangzhou.
In China, about 300,000 patients need organ transplants each year. More than 992,000 voluntary organ donors have registered across the country.
