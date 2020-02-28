Volunteering students are stepping in to fill a gap

Home » Nation

AT 7pm, volunteer Ma Hongying, a law student of Nankai University in north China’s Tianjin, made a video call to a 12-year-old girl and started their online tutoring.

Writing poems and learning Chinese idioms and English words, as well as sharing reading experience, they spend two hours studying together each day.

On February 8, the university issued an initiative to recruit volunteers to offer one-to-one online tutorship or online courses for children of frontline medical personnel fighting against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

In less than two days, over 700 students including Ma answered the initiative.

Ma paired up with Xiaoqi, a sixth-grade primary schooler in Tianjin, after her mother Yu Guozhen, a nurse from the affiliated hospital of the university, was dispatched to central China’s Hubei Province, the hardest-hit region by the coronavirus outbreak, to help treat patients there.

“In addition to helping with her homework, I also design some activities according to her interests and hobbies to improve the interaction between us,” Ma said.

“Accompanying their children might be the best gift I could offer for those heroic fighters.”

A picture of mom

“The volunteer offers thoughtful and considerate help to my daughter. I can rest assured when working on the frontline of the fight,” Yu said.

Zhang Zihui is the volunteer tutor of Hanhan, a second-grade primary schooler in Tianjin. Her mother Xing Rui, an intensive care unit nurse, was sent to Hubei one month ago.

In her first online tutoring lesson, with Zhang’s help, Hanhan wrote a letter to and drew a picture for her mother.

“I am very happy and deeply moved when I received the letter from my daughter,” said Xing. “I was worried about her study at the beginning. The volunteer really helps a lot.”

To date, over 300 volunteers from Nankai University have provided online tutoring services for about 1,800 students from 22 provincial-level regions in China. Some volunteers have turned into “celebrities” after opening online courses.

“I am so happy that students love my courses. My efforts are not in vain,” smiles volunteer Xue Bowen, a student of Nankai University. “What I am doing is much less than what their heroic parents have done for us.”