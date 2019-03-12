The story appears on
Volunteers plant trees in desertification fight
The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, at the forefront of China’s fight against desertification, has mobilized 76.6 million volunteers to plant trees over the past seven years, local authorities said yesterday.
The campaign has planted 445 million trees to guard north China against sandstorms and desert encroachment, Inner Mongolia’s forestry and grassland bureau said ahead of China’s Arbor Day today. The region has planted over 1.7 billion trees on about 400,000 hectares of land since 1981.
(Xinhua)
