Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 6, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

WHIS recognition

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 September 6, 2019 | Print Edition

Two ancient Chinese irrigation works have been recognized as World Heritage Irrigation Structures by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage at a conference in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Chinese Ministry of Water Resources said. It brings the total number of Chinese irrigation projects on the list to 19. One of the newly feted projects, Hetao irrigation project, is 2,000 years old and has been diverting water from the Yellow River for irrigation of farmland in the Hetao plain in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The other project, Qianjinpi irrigation project, about 1,200 years old, is in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿