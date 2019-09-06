WHIS recognition

Home » Nation

Two ancient Chinese irrigation works have been recognized as World Heritage Irrigation Structures by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage at a conference in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Chinese Ministry of Water Resources said. It brings the total number of Chinese irrigation projects on the list to 19. One of the newly feted projects, Hetao irrigation project, is 2,000 years old and has been diverting water from the Yellow River for irrigation of farmland in the Hetao plain in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The other project, Qianjinpi irrigation project, about 1,200 years old, is in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province.