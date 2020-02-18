Advanced Search

February 18, 2020

WHO team to visit 2 more provinces

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 February 18, 2020 | Print Edition

A World Health Organization delegation of experts currently in Beijing to probe the coronavirus outbreak will also visit Guangdong and Sichuan provinces, a spokesmen for China’s National Health Commission and the WHO said yesterday.

In Beijing, an NHC spokesman announced the details of the visit at a media briefing. A small advance team of three, including mission leader Dr. Bruce Aylward of the WHO, arrived a week ago, while other members arrived at the weekend.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the team began work on Sunday.

