The story appears on
Page A2
February 18, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
WHO team to visit 2 more provinces
A World Health Organization delegation of experts currently in Beijing to probe the coronavirus outbreak will also visit Guangdong and Sichuan provinces, a spokesmen for China’s National Health Commission and the WHO said yesterday.
In Beijing, an NHC spokesman announced the details of the visit at a media briefing. A small advance team of three, including mission leader Dr. Bruce Aylward of the WHO, arrived a week ago, while other members arrived at the weekend.
WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the team began work on Sunday.
