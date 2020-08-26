Wang hails ties with Italy

Home » Nation

CHINA’S State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday the relations between China and Italy have withstood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang made the remark at a press briefing in Rome with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio after meetings.

Wang said China’s support to Italy during the pandemic had nothing to do with politics and there was no self-interest involved.

Di Maio called China “an indispensable partner” in the world and vowed to enhance cooperation with China on the fight against COVID-19 and beyond in future.

Wang, too, reaffirmed China’s willingness to beef up cooperation with Italy.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic relations.

Wang said it was important for China and the European Union to strengthen their own ties and cooperate further in the fight against the coronavirus.

“China will never want a Cold War ... because a Cold War would be a step backward,” Wang told reporters, in apparent reference to escalating tensions between China and the United States. “We will not let other countries do this for their own private interests, while damaging the interests of other countries.”

Wang is currently on a trip to five European countries. He will also visit the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany.