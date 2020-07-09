The story appears on
Wang urges full push in flood fight
State Councilor Wang Yong has called for all-out efforts to strengthen detection and emergency response in the battle against floods to ensure people’s safety.
Wang, also head of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, made the remarks during a visit to several cities in east China’s Jiangxi Province on Monday and Tuesday as he inspected work for flood control and disaster relief in the Yangtze River basin.
Noting that flood control work in the Yangtze River basin is in a grave state, Wang called for efforts to closely monitor the weather and flood conditions, and improve emergency response to safely navigate the flood season.
Authorities should issue early warnings and transfer affected people in time while implementing rescue and relief work in an effective and orderly manner, Wang said.
