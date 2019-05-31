Wanted man returns

Home » Nation

Xiao Jianming, one of China’s most-wanted graft fugitives, has turned himself in six years after fleeing overseas.

Xiao, former chairman of Yunnan Tin Group in southwest China’s Yunnan Province and a deputy director of the finance and economics committee of the provincial people’s congress, is suspected of taking bribes. Born in 1947, Xiao fled overseas in December 2012. The Yunnan Provincial People’s Procuratorate issued an arrest warrant for Xiao in August 2014. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and the National Supervisory Commission urged other fugitives to surrender to be granted leniency.