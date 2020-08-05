Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

August 5, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

War film set to release

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 5, 2020 | Print Edition

“The Eight Hundred,” a war epic, is slated for release on August 21.

The film depicts Chinese soldiers’ defense of a warehouse against the invading Japanese army during the Battle of Shanghai in 1937. It is directed by Guan Hu, whose best-known works include the 2015 film “Mr Six,” or “Lao Pao Er.” It will be the first major Chinese production to hit movie theaters since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿