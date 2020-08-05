War film set to release

Home » Nation

“The Eight Hundred,” a war epic, is slated for release on August 21.

The film depicts Chinese soldiers’ defense of a warehouse against the invading Japanese army during the Battle of Shanghai in 1937. It is directed by Guan Hu, whose best-known works include the 2015 film “Mr Six,” or “Lao Pao Er.” It will be the first major Chinese production to hit movie theaters since the COVID-19 outbreak.