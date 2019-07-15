Advanced Search

July 15, 2019

War on waste

Source: Xinhua | 00:23 UTC+8 July 15, 2019 | Print Edition

As China wages a war against garbage with a new waste-sorting scheme, the country’s postal authority has its eye on a major producer of waste: the express-delivery industry. By the end of this year, 95 percent of delivery packages are expected to use electronic waybills to reduce the use of paper sheets, according to the State Post Bureau. The SPB also vowed to reduce overpackaging in e-commerce and increase the use of environmentally friendly packaging materials. China’s express-delivery sector handled 50.7 billion parcels in 2018, an increase of 26.6 percent year on year.

