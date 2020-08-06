Advanced Search

August 6, 2020

Warehouse crash claims 9

Source: Xinhua | August 6, 2020

A TOTAL of nine people were found dead yesterday after a warehouse collapse in Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, according to the local publicity department.

The nine people were trapped in the mishap that happened at 8:55am on Tuesday in a warehouse of a food company in Daoli District. Rescue work was concluded after all the nine victims were found by 4:50am yesterday. Over 350 search and rescue personnel were sent to the scene. The owner, lessee, and lessor of the premises have been detained.

